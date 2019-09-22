Sutton caught five of eight targets for 87 yards during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

Denver was pushed all the way back near their own red zone in the third quarter when Joe Flacco lofted one down the sideline to Sutton, who got open on a double move for a gain of 52 yards. It was Sutton's second game with at least 85 yards to start the season. Though Denver's offense hasn't clicked quite enough for Sutton to be an upper-echelon target, he remains dangerous downfield -- averaging 15.4 yards per catch -- all while improving underneath as compared to last season. After a start full of tough defenses, he'll get another one Sunday with Jacksonville.