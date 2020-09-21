Sutton (knee) is scheduled to go for an MRI on Monday and there is concern that his injury could be significant, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Sutton exited Sunday's game against the Steelers after hurting his knee, and the results of Monday's MRI should shed light on a possible timetable for the return of Denver's No. 1 wide receiver. Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) will also be going in for an MRI on his sprained AC joint, though there's already a preliminary timeline of 2-6 weeks for the latter's absence.