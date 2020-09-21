The Broncos placed Sutton (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Such a move was expected after Sutton sustained ACL and MCL tears in his left knee during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. The loss was a double whammy to the Broncos offense after Drew Lock picked up a rotator/labral issue in his right shoulder in the same game. With the QB out for at least the next two games, Denver will turn to Jeff Driskel under center, and all of Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, DaeSean Hamilton, Diontae Spencer and Tyrie Cleveland (hip) to cover for Sutton. After entering the campaign with so much promise, Sutton concludes his third year as a pro with just one appearance, three catches and 66 yards on his ledger.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Done for the year with ACL tear•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Serious injury feared•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Going for MRI on Monday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Won't return to Sunday's contest•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: In line to suit up•