Sutton (shoulder) has "a good chance to play" Sunday against the Steelers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the Broncos still plan to evaluate the wideout before the contest to make sure his AC joint has healed enough to do so.

Fortunately for those considering Sutton in Week 2 lineups, the Broncos kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Denver's top wideout sat out this past Monday's game against the Titans, leaving Jerry Jeudy (eight targets), Tim Patrick (five targets) and DaeSean Hamilton (three targets) to head the team's wide receiver corps in Week 1.