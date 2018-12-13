Sutton (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sutton was a spectator for the Broncos' first practice of the week Tuesday before returning to work Wednesday in limited fashion, with coach Vance Joseph telling Aric DiLalla of the team's official site after the session that the wideout "looked pretty good." The rookie backed up Joseph's optimism by logging every rep at Thursday's practice and should face no restrictions with his snaps in Week 15. In his first game heading an inexperienced Broncos receiving corps minus Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) last weekend against the 49ers, Sutton struggled to make an impact with only two receptions for 14 yards. He should be able to bounce back to some extent versus a Browns secondary that will be missing its top corner in Denzel Ward (concussion).