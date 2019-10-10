Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Good to go

Sutton (lower leg) practiced fully Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The same applies to Emmanuel Sanders (knee), which ensures that the Broncos will have their top wideout duo available for Sunday's game against the Titans. Sutton's 401 receiving yards place him 10th in the league to date, while his last two outings have yielded 10 catches on 16 targets for 154 yards and three TDs.

