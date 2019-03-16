New quarterback Joe Flacco is excited to play with his young receiver, Michael Spencer of CBS Denver.com reports.

There's still a lot to shake out between now and the beginning of the season, including whether Denver takes a quarterback early in the draft. As it stands, there is a solid chance that Flacco takes all the snaps in Mile High and Sutton emerges as his favorite target. Despite his big size and arm, Flacco is more a play-it-safe quarterback, ranking sixth in the league last season in interception percentage, but -- had he played the entire season -- he would have still been on track to tie the departed Case Keenum for 11th in the league with 52 passes of 20 or more yards. Sutton specialized in the deep ball as a rookie and, whether or not Flacco chucks it, his arm should put enough fear in secondaries to buy Sutton a little bit more room underneath.