Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Has Flacco's eye
New quarterback Joe Flacco is excited to play with his young receiver, Michael Spencer of CBS Denver.com reports.
There's still a lot to shake out between now and the beginning of the season, including whether Denver takes a quarterback early in the draft. As it stands, there is a solid chance that Flacco takes all the snaps in Mile High and Sutton emerges as his favorite target. Despite his big size and arm, Flacco is more a play-it-safe quarterback, ranking sixth in the league last season in interception percentage, but -- had he played the entire season -- he would have still been on track to tie the departed Case Keenum for 11th in the league with 52 passes of 20 or more yards. Sutton specialized in the deep ball as a rookie and, whether or not Flacco chucks it, his arm should put enough fear in secondaries to buy Sutton a little bit more room underneath.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows signs of bright future•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Paces team in receiving in loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Not listed on injury report•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Logs another limited session•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Outshined by fellow rookie wideout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...