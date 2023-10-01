Sutton caught three of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over Chicago.

Sutton actually tied Jerry Jeudy for the team lead in both targets and catches, as Denver erased a 21-point deficit despite running only 47 offensive plays to Chicago's 66. The 6-foot-4 Sutton has caught a touchdown in three of four games in 2023, and he has already surpassed last season's total of two touchdowns in 15 games. He'll look to build on this hot start in Week 5 against the Jets.