Sutton caught just one of six targets for a 30-yard touchdown in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

The Texans' secondary did a good job of blanketing Sutton most of the afternoon, but he was able to beat Derek Stingley down the sideline for a TD late in the second quarter. Sutton snapped a four-game scoring drought with the catch, but it's the third time in nine contests he's been held to only one grab, leaving him with a 38-566-4 line on 62 targets for the season. The veteran wideout should be much more productive against a more vulnerable defense in a Week 10 home tilt against the Raiders.