Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Headed for No. 1 role
Sutton is primed to take over the No. 1 receiver role with teammate Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) expected to miss the rest of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sutton only has 11 catches and 22 targets in four games since Demaryius Thomas was shipped to Houston, but the rookie second-round pick is coming off the best outing of his career -- four receptions for 85 yards and a score on seven targets -- in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. With fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton and a pair of 2017 undrafted free agents (Tim Patrick and River Cracraft) representing the other options on the Denver roster, Sutton is a good bet to see increased target volume over the final four weeks of the season. He should get more work in the short passing game to complement the downfield work he's already earning (19.9 yards per reception).
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Enjoys career-best game•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shut down by Steelers•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Saves the day•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Broncos' second-leading receiver in loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Moves up depth chart•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes deep in Kansas City•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....