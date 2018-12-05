Sutton is primed to take over the No. 1 receiver role with teammate Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) expected to miss the rest of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sutton only has 11 catches and 22 targets in four games since Demaryius Thomas was shipped to Houston, but the rookie second-round pick is coming off the best outing of his career -- four receptions for 85 yards and a score on seven targets -- in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. With fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton and a pair of 2017 undrafted free agents (Tim Patrick and River Cracraft) representing the other options on the Denver roster, Sutton is a good bet to see increased target volume over the final four weeks of the season. He should get more work in the short passing game to complement the downfield work he's already earning (19.9 yards per reception).