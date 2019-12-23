Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Held in check by Lions
Sutton reeled in five of 10 targets for 41 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-17 win against Detroit.
The second-year wideout from SMU has banked 10 targets in each of his past two outings after failing to exceed nine targets in any game between Weeks 1 and 14. Though Sutton has seen elevated involvement of late, his production has been down over the past three weeks with Drew Lock commanding the offense. Sutton racked up 74 yards and two touchdowns in their first mutual start Week 13 against the Chargers, but since he has averaged just 51.3 receiving yards per game with zero scores. Prior to Lock's first start Dec. 1, Sutton had averaged 75.6 receiving yards per game with four TDs. In the regular-season finale, Sutton and the Broncos receiving corps will face an Oakland defense that conceded zero passing TDs and allowed just one Chargers player to exceed 60 receiving yards Sunday.
