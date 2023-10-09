Sutton had one reception on three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Sutton couldn't create separation against the Jets' secondary, failing to record a reception until late in the fourth quarter. It would wind up being the veteran wideout's lone reception in an overall forgettable performance. Sutton was providing consistent fantasy value with three touchdowns in the four games prior to Sunday's dud. Luckily he won't have much time to dwell on his down performance as the Broncos play on Thursday against the Chiefs in Week 6.