Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Held to one catch
Sutton caught one of eight targets for a 27-yard gain during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Sutton snagged a 27-yard pass over the deep middle on a play action pass during Denver's opening drive. He and Brandon Allen failed to connect on his next seven targets as Tre'Davious White shadowed him and Allen struggled to throw through the Buffalo wind. Sutton has the size and deep-play ability to win some 50-50 balls against top corners and even double-coverage, but Allen's ability to get the ball downfield down the stretch should concern Sutton fans. Sutton takes on a Chargers defense Sunday that has done well to limit the deep ball and Sutton's value may depend on whether Allen gets a fourth start or the Drew Lock era begins.
