Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said the team has been "real impressed" with Sutton during training camp and added that the Broncos will rely on him a lot in the upcoming campaign, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

After what was a disappointing year for Sutton in 2022, it appears the Broncos are committed to utilizing the veteran receiver in a significant role this season. An increased reliance on Sutton in the passing game could become a matter of necessity to start the season as fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is set to miss several weeks after an injury suffered during practice Thursday. The 27-year-old is set to headline Denver's receiving corps while Jeudy is on the mend, with rookie Marvin Mims potentially stepping into the No. 2 role for the time being. If the Broncos' offense can turn things around in 2023, Sutton could be headed toward a bounce-back year for fantasy purposes.