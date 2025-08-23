Sutton secured four of seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Sutton tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon as well. The first-team offense was supposed only be in on 8-10 plays according to head coach Sean Payton's statements earlier in the week, but a lackluster opening drive likely drove Payton to keep the first unit out there for two additional possessions. Sutton put the extra opportunity to good use, rounding out his afternoon with a 19-yard scoring grab to close out the first unit's third and final drive. Sutton heads into the 2025 season as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Denver's Bo Nix-led offense.