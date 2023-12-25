Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Sunday that Sutton has been placed in concussion protocol, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Sutton was forced out of Sunday's primetime contest early in the first half, and it's confirmed the touchdown target has been placed in concussion protocol. Expect the team to provide more details throughout the week.
