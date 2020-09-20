Sutton (shoulder) is slated to suit up Sunday against the Steelers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Sutton's Week 2 status will be officially confirmed upon the release of the team's inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but Denver's top wideout is now poised to make his 2020 season debut.
