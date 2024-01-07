Sutton exited Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an ankle injury, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Prior to being forced out of the contest, Sutton had caught one of his four targets for two yards. While he is sidelined, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are available to handle the Broncos' Week 18 wideout duties.