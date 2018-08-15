Broncos' Courtland Sutton: injures knee
Sutton hurt his knee during Wednesday's practice, but he appears to be okay, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While the injury isn't believed to be significant, it won't come as any surprise if Sutton is held out of Thursday's practice and/or Saturday's preseason game against the Bears. The second-round pick is competing with fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton for the No. 3 receiver job, though Sutton could have a role in the red zone even if he loses the battle.
