Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Inks his deal

Sutton has signed his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos jumped on Sutton in the second round, viewing him as a first-round talent and potential long-term replacement for Demaryius Thomas. How much he'll be able to contribute this season remains to be seen. Unlike many long-limbed targets, Sutton has exceptional short-area quickness, but only average long speed. With some refined route-running, his size and ball skills could help him follow the same path as some other big-bodied second-round picks such as Allen Robinson, Alshon Jeffery, and Davante Adams. If not, he could wind up like Denver's last second-round project at the position, Cody Latimer.