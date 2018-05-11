Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Inks his deal
Sutton has signed his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The Broncos jumped on Sutton in the second round, viewing him as a first-round talent and potential long-term replacement for Demaryius Thomas. How much he'll be able to contribute this season remains to be seen. Unlike many long-limbed targets, Sutton has exceptional short-area quickness, but only average long speed. With some refined route-running, his size and ball skills could help him follow the same path as some other big-bodied second-round picks such as Allen Robinson, Alshon Jeffery, and Davante Adams. If not, he could wind up like Denver's last second-round project at the position, Cody Latimer.
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...