Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Just misses score
Sutton hauled in one of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.
The celebration was on, but Sutton's would-be first career touchdown was called back after officials opined that his foot scraped the white prior to establishing possession. There should be more opportunities forthcoming. Sutton ended the game with 54 offensive snaps, the same amount as Emmanuel Sanders. Sutton is not only the established No. 3 in Denver, but -- with 98 targets in two weeks -- he's logging starter-level snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...