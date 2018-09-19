Sutton hauled in one of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.

The celebration was on, but Sutton's would-be first career touchdown was called back after officials opined that his foot scraped the white prior to establishing possession. There should be more opportunities forthcoming. Sutton ended the game with 54 offensive snaps, the same amount as Emmanuel Sanders. Sutton is not only the established No. 3 in Denver, but -- with 98 targets in two weeks -- he's logging starter-level snaps.