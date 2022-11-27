Sutton caught six of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Sutton accounted for more than half of Russell Wilson's 142 passing yards. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver has totaled 66 or more yards in each of his last three appearances, but Sutton's stuck on just one touchdown in a low-octane Denver offense. He'll remain an integral part of the offense in Week 13 against the Ravens regardless of fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's (ankle) status.