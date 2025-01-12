Sutton caught five of nine targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

The veteran wideout led the Broncos in catches, targets and receiving yards, although it was Troy Franklin who was on the other end of rookie QB Bo Nix's only TD pass Sunday. Sutton put together arguably the best campaign of his career in 2024, hauling in a career-high 81 passes for 1,081 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests, and his per-game averages soared in the second half of the year (60-804-6 over his last 10 games) once he developed stronger chemistry with Nix. Sutton is under contract for one more year, and assuming he returns to Denver in 2025, his big finish will put him in high demand at the fantasy draft table.