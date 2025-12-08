Sutton corralled six of 10 targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Las Vegas.

The Broncos nicked and cut the Raiders' defense with a bunch of underneath routes Sunday, resulting in Sutton leading the team in targets, receptions and yardage on modest totals. The 29-year-old has been a steady fantasy option with game averages of 4.3 receptions and 59.5 yards to go along with five touchdowns across 13 starts. Sutton should continue providing a high floor for fantasy managers when the Broncos host the Packers next Sunday.