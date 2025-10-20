Sutton finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Sutton got back on track after being held to just 17 receiving yards against the Jets in London last week. The 29-year-old helped play the role of hero when he corralled a 22-yard pass from QB Bo Nix on the penultimate play before a game-winning field goal from kicker Will Lutz. Sutton has been providing WR2 production for fantasy managers with a 33-469-3 receiving line through seven weeks. Consider the physical wideout a plus play for next Sunday's tilt against a porous Dallas pass defense.