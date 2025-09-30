Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Leading receiver on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sutton finished with five receptions (on six targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 28-3 win over the Bengals.
Sutton stayed hot with his second trip to the end zone in as many weeks while pacing the Broncos in receiving yards on Monday Night Football. The one-catch dud in Week 2 is proving to be an anomaly after the veteran wideout posted WR1 numbers in his three other starts this year. Expect Sutton to continue operating as QB Bo Nix's favorite target in a road matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.
