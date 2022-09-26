Sutton finished with nine receptions (10 targets) for 97 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over San Francisco.
This was an ugly offensive game for Denver, and Sutton was one of the few players to have notable fantasy days. Fellow starting wideout, Jerry Jeudy (ribs), wasn't at full strength, so Sutton saw heavy usage for the second week in a row. The 26-year-old has put together a strong start to the season, accruing 20 receptions (28 targets) and 291 yards through three games. Sutton could increase his stock further if Russell Wilson can find his large-framed wideout the end zone for the first time this season in a soft matchup against Las Vegas next Sunday.
