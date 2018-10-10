Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Limited to start week
Sutton (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Sutton's ability to practice in any capacity suggests he merely suffered a minor injury during Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Jets. He caught two of six targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in that contest, oddly playing more snaps (77 percent) than teammate Demaryius Thomas (61 percent). The rookie is averaging 5.2 targets and 50 snaps per game, but he's been utterly inefficient with his opportunities, catching just 10 of 26 passes for 160 yards and the lone touchdown. Sutton does at least seem to have role security in the No. 3 receiver spot, and his Week 6 opponent (the Rams) has surrendered 28.3 points per game over the past three contests.
