Sutton secured two of five targets for 11 yards in the Broncos' 31-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Sutton, along with the rest of the Broncos offense, endured a miserable night, and the veteran receiver tied for the second-fewest receptions and third-fewest yards among Denver pass catchers to record at least one grab. Sutton was also the intended receiver on Bo Nix's early-game interception, making it an all-around throwaway season-opening performance. Sutton's first chance to atone comes in Denver's Week 2 home opener Sunday, which sees a talented Jaguars team come into the Mile High City.