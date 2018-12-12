Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Limited Wednesday
Sutton (quad) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The injury cost Sutton a few snaps during Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco, but he rejoined the contest and finished with two catches for 14 yards on six targets in the first game after Emmanuel Sanders suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. While a short week doesn't help, Sutton should be able to give it a go Saturday against the Browns, hoping to rebound from last week's disappointment. The Broncos will release their final injury report Thursday.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with sore quad•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Fails to take advantage•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Headed for No. 1 role•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Enjoys career-best game•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shut down by Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...