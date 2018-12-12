Sutton (quad) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The injury cost Sutton a few snaps during Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco, but he rejoined the contest and finished with two catches for 14 yards on six targets in the first game after Emmanuel Sanders suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. While a short week doesn't help, Sutton should be able to give it a go Saturday against the Browns, hoping to rebound from last week's disappointment. The Broncos will release their final injury report Thursday.

