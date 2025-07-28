Sutton and the Broncos are on the same page about the wideout being a limited practice participant while extension negotiations are ongoing, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Gabriel notes that contract talks are amicable, with Sutton seemingly refraining from full-speed drills due to financial caution, not as a negotiating tactic or show of displeasure. He has one season remaining on a four-year, $60.8 million contract, after topping 1,000 yards last season for the first time since 2019. Sutton got off to a slow start last year but quickly improved along with Bo Nix, averaging 6.0 catches for 80.4 yards and 0.6 TDs on 8.8 targets over the final 10 games of the regular season. Continuing with those numbers over a full season in 2025 would make Sutton one of the top picks relative to ADP, but it'll be tougher to repeat that kind of volume after the Broncos upgraded their backfield and complementary pass-catching targets in the offseason.