Sutton nabbed two of five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

Sutton looks to have solidified the No. 3 job in Denver, logging 44 offensive snaps to DaeSean Hamilton's 14 and Tim Patrick's nine. He has some refining to do after coming out of SMU's simplified offense, but he looks to have a role as a downfield threat. Both of his catches went for at least 20 yards

