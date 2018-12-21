Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Logs another limited session
Sutton (quad) remained limited at practice Friday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
After logging back-to-back limited practice sessions, we'd expect Sutton to be a go Monday night against the Raiders. We revisit his status Saturday, nonetheless, to see if he is listed as questionable for that contest or is removed from the Broncos' Week 16 injury report altogether. Sutton has logged six targets in each of his last two games, but that resulted in a total of seven catches for 56 yards, numbers that were topped by fellow receivers DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick in that span.
