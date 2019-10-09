Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Sutton (lower leg) was among the nine players the Broncos listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to Emmanuel Sanders (knee), but at this stage there's been nothing to suggest that either of Denver's top two wideouts might miss Sunday's game against the Titans. Over his last two games, Sutton has caught 10 of his 16 targets for 154 yards and three TDs, while his 401 receiving yards place him 10th in the league to date.