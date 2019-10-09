Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Sutton (lower leg) was among the nine players the Broncos listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to Emmanuel Sanders (knee), but at this stage there's been nothing to suggest that either of Denver's top two wideouts might miss Sunday's game against the Titans. Over his last two games, Sutton has caught 10 of his 16 targets for 154 yards and three TDs, while his 401 receiving yards place him 10th in the league to date.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores long touchdown•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Finds end zone twice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes for 87 yards•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with rib soreness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...