Sutton (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
The sample applies to fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle), and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), with the trio's status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. Sutton was back in action in Week 16 after missing two games with a hamstring issue and logged a 79 percent snaps share in Denver's 51-14 loss to the Rams, so it's possible that his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.
