Sutton caught both his targets for 28 yards in Monday night's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Sutton's receptions came on back-to-back looks from starter Joe Flacco on Denver's second offensive drive, including a 21-yarder that tied for his team's longest catch of the night. After averaging nearly 17 yards per grab during his promising rookie campaign, it's great to see the big-bodied Sutton already making splash plays with Flacco to begin Year 2.