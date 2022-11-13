Sutton recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Tennessee.
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) exited the game on Denver's first offensive play, which opened up the path for Sutton to dominate targets. He largely did so, matching his season-high in targets while nearly doubling everyone else in the offense. His efficiency was less inspiring, as he averaged only six yards per target and his longest catch of the day went for 17 yards. Sutton entered the game having recorded 50 total yards combined across his last three contests, so this performance was a step forward. However, with only one touchdown and one 100-yard effort, his season has been a disappointment to this point.
