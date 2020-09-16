Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that he hopes Sutton (shoulder) can do more work in practice by the end of the week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

While Fangio didn't specify what exactly Sutton's practice activity will look like while he tends to an AC joint sprain his right shoulder, the coach's comments suggest the receiver likely won't be in line for anything more than limited participation in the team's first session of the week Wednesday. Sanders sat out the Broncos' 16-14 loss to the Titans on Monday, which left Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton as the team's starting receivers. Jeudy emerged as quarterback Drew Lock's top target while Sanders was inactive, posting four receptions for 56 yards on eight looks.