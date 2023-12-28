Sutton (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton thus has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. If he's unable to gain clearance to play this weekend, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims (hamstring/LP on Thursday), Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey would profile as QB Jarrett Stidham's top WR targets in Week 17.