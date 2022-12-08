Sutton (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously noted that Sutton -- who also missed practice Wednesday -- is unlikely to play Sunday against the Chiefs. If he is ruled out for the contest, Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson would be in line to log added WR snaps for Denver in Week 14.
