Sutton (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Sutton missed Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs in which Jerry Jeudy scored a trio of touchdowns. QB Russell Wilson suffered a concussion during the contest and isn't practicing Wednesday, but he might still make it back before Sutton.
