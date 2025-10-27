Sutton finished with four receptions on six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

Sutton took a back seat to Denver's younger receiving options Sunday, watching Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and RJ Harvey collect all of Bo Nix's touchdown passes in the blowout win. The veteran starter still produced adequate receiving totals despite failing to reach the end zone, duplicating the 67.0 yards/game average he posted over his previous seven appearances. Fantasy managers are hoping Sutton can return to the end zone against the Texans in Week 9 after scoring all three of his touchdowns in Denver's first four games of the season.