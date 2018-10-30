Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Moves up depth chart
Sutton has moved up the Broncos' depth chart at wide receiver following the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Sutton has received regular targets through the first eight games of his career, earning between three and six per week. He's coming off his most productive appearance of the season this past Sunday at Kansas City -- three catches for 78 yards on four targets -- which likely left the Broncos confident he can fill in opposite Emmanuel Sanders with Thomas out of the picture. Look for a healthy portion of Thomas' seven targets per game to trickle down to Sutton during the second half of the campaign, starting Sunday versus the Texans.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes deep in Kansas City•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores on trick play in win•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes deep against Rams•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to full practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Limited to start week•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores first touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, which opens the door for Courtland...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...