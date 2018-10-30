Sutton has moved up the Broncos' depth chart at wide receiver following the trade of Demaryius Thomas to the Texans, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sutton has received regular targets through the first eight games of his career, earning between three and six per week. He's coming off his most productive appearance of the season this past Sunday at Kansas City -- three catches for 78 yards on four targets -- which likely left the Broncos confident he can fill in opposite Emmanuel Sanders with Thomas out of the picture. Look for a healthy portion of Thomas' seven targets per game to trickle down to Sutton during the second half of the campaign, starting Sunday versus the Texans.