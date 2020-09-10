Sutton will undergo an MRI on the shoulder he injured during Thursday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sutton was unable to finish Thursday's session after hurting himself while making a catch. The wideout's status must now be carefully monitored as Monday night's game against the Titans approaches. If Sutton is limited or out in Week 1, added looks would be available for rookie starter Jerry Jeudy, as well as Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.
