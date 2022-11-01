Sutton notched one catch (on four targets) for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win against the Jaguars.

Despite leading Broncos wide receivers in snap share (95 percent), Sutton extending his quiet stretch to three games, a span in which he's compiled a 6-50-0- line on 16 targets. Russell Wilson hasn't stopped looking Sutton's way, but connections are few and far between after putting together a 29-417-1 line on 46 targets through the first five contests of the campaign. With a bye week on tap Week 9, Sutton and Wilson now will turn their focus to a Week 10 road matchup with the Titans, who currently boast the 24th-ranked pass defense (254.7 yards per game).