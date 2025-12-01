Sutton finished with five receptions on six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over Washington on Sunday Night Football.

Sutton put it all together for his best receiving line since Week 4, when he finished with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. The 29-year-old had registered just one touchdown grab over his previous seven appearances, so fantasy managers were delighted to see the wideout secure Bo Nix's lone touchdown pass in the primetime win. It was also a positive sign to see the veteran starter usurp Troy Franklin (2-21-0) in production after the inverse had held true in recent weeks. With a 50-711-5 receiving line across 12 starts, Sutton is providing enough value to stick in most fantasy lineups for a soft matchup against the Raiders next Sunday.