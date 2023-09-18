Sutton caught five of seven targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 35-33 loss to Washington.

Sutton finished with the most targets ahead of fellow starter Jerry Jeudy, but it was rookie Marvin Mims (2-113-1) who stole the show as the fantasy standout for Denver on Sunday. The veteran wideout still put together a decent fantasy game after logging his first touchdown of 2023 last week. Sutton retains his high fantasy floor heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.