Sutton had two receptions on three targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 win over Kansas City.

The Broncos entire receiving corps saw a dip in volume Sunday as Russell Wilson attempting just 19 passes in Sunday's win. Sutton's two catches actually tied fellow starter Jerry Jeudy for the most receptions from Denver's wideouts Sunday. The good news for fantasy is that both players were able to cash in touchdowns despite seeing fewer targets than usual. Sutton's late touchdown to seal victory for his club was his sixth of the season, tying his previous best from 2019 in eight fewer games. The veteran receiver will now receive some extra recovery time as Denver enters its bye in Week 9, resuming play against the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10.