Sutton will remain one of Denver's top options in the passing game following Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton will likely need to elevate his level of play next season after Patrick suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice. The latter was one of the team's emotional leaders, as well as one of the Broncos' most reliable and consistent pass catchers. In Patrick's absence, Sutton will almost certainly need to improve as a playmaker in order to help the offense take a step forward in 2022. The 26-year-old finished the 2021 campaign with 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. Teammate Jerry Jeudy should also look to step up next season, while KJ Hamler profiles as the No. 3 wideout on the depth chart moving forward.