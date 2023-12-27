Sutton (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.
Sutton's absence is to be expected less than 72 hours after he suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. He'll catch passes from Jarrett Stidham rather than Russell Wilson if he clears the concussion protocol in time for a matchup with the Chargers this Sunday.
